China Aluminum International Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:2068) ) just unveiled an update.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited has established a Nomination Committee under its Board of Directors to standardize the selection and employment procedures for directors and senior management. This move aims to optimize the board’s composition and enhance corporate governance. The committee, comprising three members including two independent non-executive directors, is tasked with proposing candidates and selection standards to the board, thereby strengthening the company’s governance structure.

More about China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited operates in the engineering and construction industry, focusing on providing engineering design and consultancy services, construction contracting, and equipment manufacturing. The company primarily serves the aluminum industry and other sectors requiring engineering solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 14.27%

Average Trading Volume: 8,710,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.84B

For a thorough assessment of 2068 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue