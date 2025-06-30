China Aluminum International Engineering Enhances Governance with New Audit Committee

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:2068) ) has provided an announcement.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited has established an Audit Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance decision-making, improve internal controls, and strengthen corporate governance. The Committee, consisting of three members, is responsible for overseeing communications with external auditors, supervising internal audits, and evaluating the company’s internal control systems. This initiative aims to ensure effective management supervision and risk analysis for major investment projects, thereby potentially improving the company’s operational efficiency and governance structure.

More about China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H

YTD Price Performance: 14.27%

Average Trading Volume: 8,710,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.84B

See more data about 2068 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

