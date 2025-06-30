China Aluminum International Engineering Announces New Chairman and Reappointments

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:2068) ) has provided an announcement.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited has announced the election of Mr. LI Yihua as the Chairman of its Board of Directors and the re-appointment of several senior management members. These appointments, effective immediately, are expected to provide continuity in leadership and strategic direction, potentially strengthening the company’s market position and operational efficiency.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited operates in the engineering and construction industry, primarily focusing on providing engineering services and solutions related to aluminum and other non-ferrous metals. The company is involved in the design, construction, and management of projects, catering to both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 14.27%

Average Trading Volume: 8,710,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.84B

