China Aluminum Cans Approves 2025 Master Supply Agreement

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:6898) ) has provided an update.

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd. announced that the resolution regarding the 2025 Master Supply Agreement was approved at their Extraordinary General Meeting. The approval allows the company to proceed with the agreement, which is expected to impact their operations positively by facilitating future transactions and business activities.

More about China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd.

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd. operates in the packaging industry, specializing in the production and distribution of aluminum aerosol cans. The company focuses on providing packaging solutions primarily for consumer goods, including personal care and household products.

YTD Price Performance: -15.18%

Average Trading Volume: 51,391

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$454.4M

