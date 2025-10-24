Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Releases 2025 Q3 Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6693) ) is now available.

Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited financial report for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report, prepared according to China Accounting Standards, highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in financial reporting, although the financial statements have not been audited. This announcement underscores the company’s operational progress and adherence to regulatory requirements, impacting its stakeholders by providing insights into its financial health.

More about Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H

Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in gold mining. The company operates within the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of gold, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 13,191,268

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$51.67B

