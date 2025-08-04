Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Expands Mining Rights to Boost Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6693) ) has shared an update.

Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Liaoning Wulong Gold Mining Co., Ltd., has been granted a new mining license by converting an existing exploration right and has renewed and varied two exploration licenses. Additionally, Chifeng Jilong Mining Co. Ltd., another subsidiary, has varied one of its existing mining licenses. These developments are expected to enhance the company’s operational capacity and strengthen its position in the gold mining industry.

More about Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H

Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, primarily engaged in gold mining. The company operates through its subsidiaries, focusing on the exploration and mining of gold resources.

Average Trading Volume: 14,943,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$41.39B

