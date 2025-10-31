Chiba Kogyo Bank Reports Unrealized Losses on Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Chiba Kogyo Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8337) ).

The Chiba Kogyo Bank, Ltd. reported unrealized losses on its securities as of the end of the second quarter of 2025, amounting to ¥9,160 million. Despite these losses, the bank stated that there will be no impact on its financial results forecast or cash dividend projection for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8337) stock is a Hold with a Yen1729.00 price target.

More about Chiba Kogyo Bank, Ltd.

Chiba Kogyo Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President and CEO Hitoshi Umeda.

Average Trading Volume: 211,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen95.8B

