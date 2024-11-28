Chevalier International Reports Profit Growth Amidst Challenges

Chevalier International Holdings Limited (HK:0025) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Chevalier International Holdings Limited reported a rise in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with profits attributable to shareholders increasing to HK$80.3 million compared to HK$58.6 million in the previous year. Despite facing higher finance costs, the company’s revenue climbed to HK$4.03 billion, showcasing resilience in challenging market conditions.

For further insights into HK:0025 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.