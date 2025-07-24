Chevalier International Holdings Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chevalier International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0025) ) has shared an announcement.

Chevalier International Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025. Key agenda items include the consideration of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the independent auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval for directors to allot and issue additional shares, with certain limitations, to enhance its operational flexibility and strategic positioning.

More about Chevalier International Holdings Limited

Chevalier International Holdings Limited is a diversified company incorporated in Bermuda, with a focus on various industries, including construction, property, and technology services.

Average Trading Volume: 51,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.21B

