Chery Automobile Schedules Board Meeting for Quarterly Results Review

Chery Automobile Co.,Ltd. ( (HK:9973) ) has shared an announcement.

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will convene on October 31, 2025, to review and approve the quarterly financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

More about Chery Automobile Co.,Ltd.

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the automotive industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and selling automobiles and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 10,717,252

