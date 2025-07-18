ChemX Materials Limited Exits External Administration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ChemX Materials Limited ( (AU:CMX) ) has shared an update.

ChemX Materials Limited, previously under a Deed of Company Arrangement, has successfully met all conditions to exit external administration as of July 18, 2025. Control of the company has been restored to its directors, and creditors will be contacted regarding dividends from the creditors trust, signaling a significant step in stabilizing the company’s financial standing.

More about ChemX Materials Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Learn more about CMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue