Chemours Company Reports Stable Q3 2025 Earnings

Chemours Company ( (CC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chemours Company presented to its investors.
The Chemours Company is a global leader in the industrial and specialty chemicals sector, providing solutions across various markets such as coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and more, with flagship products under brands like Opteon™ and Teflon™.
In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Chemours reported net sales of $1.5 billion, maintaining stability compared to the previous year, with significant growth in its Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment driven by Opteon™ Refrigerants.
Key financial highlights include a net income of $60 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $32 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was slightly down to $195 million from $202 million, impacted by operational disruptions, though strong demand for Opteon™ products provided a boost. The company also announced strategic agreements and a price increase for its TiO2 products, effective December 2025.
The performance of Chemours’ segments varied, with Thermal & Specialized Solutions showing a 20% increase in sales, while Titanium Technologies and Advanced Performance Materials faced declines due to market challenges and operational issues. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a positive free cash flow of $105 million for the quarter.
Looking ahead, Chemours anticipates a sequential decrease in net sales for the fourth quarter due to seasonal impacts but remains focused on strategic execution to drive future growth. The company expects continued demand for Opteon™ products to offset declines in other areas.