Cheetah Net’s Strategic Shift to Logistics and Warehousing

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, Inc. Class A ( (CTNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, Inc. is a company operating in the logistics and warehousing sector, having transitioned from its previous focus on parallel-import vehicle sales. The company provides logistics coordination, warehousing, and labor support services. In its latest earnings report, Cheetah Net highlighted a strategic shift towards logistics and warehousing services, reflecting its ongoing business transformation. Key financial metrics from the report show a significant increase in revenue to $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $231,605 in the same period in 2024. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $2.6 million, attributed to high operating expenses and impairment losses. The company’s management remains focused on improving operational efficiencies and expanding market presence in the logistics sector. Looking forward, Cheetah Net aims to stabilize its financial performance by capitalizing on its logistics and warehousing capabilities, while navigating the challenges of its business transformation.

