Cheesecake Factory Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Cheesecake Factory ( (CAKE) ) has provided an update.

On October 28, 2025, The Cheesecake Factory reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ending September 30, 2025, with total revenues of $907.2 million, up from $865.5 million in the same period of 2024. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, to be paid on November 25, 2025, and highlighted its continued unit growth with new restaurant openings. Despite a challenging environment, the company achieved positive comparable sales and improved operational efficiencies, reinforcing its market position and long-term growth strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (CAKE) stock is a Hold with a $61.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cheesecake Factory stock, see the CAKE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CAKE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAKE is a Neutral.

The Cheesecake Factory’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting record revenues and improved profit margins. However, financial performance is tempered by high leverage, and technical indicators suggest caution with short-term bearish trends. Valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and modest dividend yield.

More about Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining, known for its focus on hospitality and culinary innovation. The company operates 365 restaurants across the United States and Canada under brands like The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and Flower Child, and has 35 international locations under licensing agreements. It also runs a bakery division supplying cheesecakes and baked goods to its restaurants and third-party customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,356,495

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.8B

