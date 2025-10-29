Check Point Software Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Check Point Software ( (CHKP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Check Point Software presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide through its Infinity Platform and hybrid mesh network architecture.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Check Point Software Technologies reported a strong financial performance, driven by a 20% year-over-year increase in calculated billings and a 7% rise in total revenues. The company also highlighted its strategic acquisition of Lakera, enhancing its AI-first strategy.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include total revenues of $678 million, security subscriptions revenues of $305 million, and a GAAP operating income of $199 million. The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share saw a significant 75% increase year-over-year, reaching $3.94. Additionally, Check Point executed a share repurchase program, buying back 1.6 million shares for $325 million.

Looking ahead, Check Point Software Technologies remains focused on expanding its leadership in next-generation cyber defense through strategic acquisitions and continued innovation in AI-powered security solutions. The company aims to maintain its growth trajectory by leveraging its comprehensive security platform to meet the increasing demand for advanced cybersecurity measures.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue