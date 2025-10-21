Charlotte’s Web Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Charlotte’s Web Holdings ( (TSE:CWEB) ) is now available.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings has appointed M. Borgia Walker to its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2025. Walker brings three decades of experience in transformation and financial leadership from the global consumer goods and financial services industries. Her expertise in organizational transformation, finance, and regulatory compliance is expected to support Charlotte’s Web’s strategic objectives and enhance its market leadership. This appointment aligns with the company’s values of sustainability and social responsibility, and is seen as a strategic move to strengthen its board and continue its growth trajectory.

More about Charlotte’s Web Holdings

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a Certified B Corporation and a leader in botanical wellness innovation, specializing in hemp extract wellness products. The company offers a range of products including CBD oil tinctures, gummies, capsules, topical creams, and pet products, maintaining high quality through a vertically integrated business model. Their products are available across the U.S. through retailers, healthcare practitioners, and online.

Average Trading Volume: 88,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$39.78M

