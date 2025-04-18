Charisma Energy Services Addresses Shareholder Concerns Amid Financial Restructuring

Charisma Energy Services ( (SG:5QT) ) has issued an update.

Charisma Energy Services Limited has responded to shareholder queries regarding its financial status and operations. The company has been undergoing a restructuring exercise due to financial uncertainties and has suspended trading of its shares. The restructuring includes discussions with stakeholders and an asset divestment plan, but uncertainties remain about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Charisma Energy Services Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the energy sector with a focus on managing power plants in China and India. The company is involved in energy services and has been undergoing financial restructuring to address its financial challenges.

