Chariot Corporation to Quote New Securities on ASX

Chariot Corporation Limited ( (AU:CC9) ) has provided an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities on the ASX. The company is set to quote 39,700,047 fully paid ordinary securities under the code CC9, with the issue date being October 27, 2025. This move is expected to enhance Chariot Corporation’s market presence and provide additional liquidity for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 652,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37.93M

