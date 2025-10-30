Character Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Character ( (GB:CCT) ) is now available.

Character Group PLC, a company involved in the toy and games industry, has announced the repurchase of 6,400 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This transaction, executed through Panmure Liberum Limited, is part of a strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The repurchased shares have been cancelled, resulting in a total of 17,809,699 shares in issue, which will be used as the denominator for shareholder voting rights calculations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCT) stock is a Hold with a £312.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Character stock, see the GB:CCT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCT is a Neutral.

Character’s stock is supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics, including a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which could pose short-term risks. The absence of recent earnings call insights or notable corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Character

Average Trading Volume: 18,924

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £48.99M

