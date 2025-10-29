CHAR Technologies Joins CISERA to Advance Low-Carbon Steelmaking

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CHAR Technologies ( (TSE:YES) ) has provided an update.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. has been invited to join the Canadian Iron & Steel Energy Research Association (CISERA) for the 2025–2026 term, marking the first time a biocarbon producer has joined the organization. This membership allows CHAR Tech to contribute to research and innovation in low-carbon steelmaking by sharing its expertise in renewable biocarbon production. The collaboration with key players in the iron and steel industry supports the sector’s transition toward net zero emissions, enhancing CHAR Tech’s role in advancing sustainable production methods.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:YES) stock is a Buy with a C$0.55 price target.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a leader in sustainable energy solutions, specializing in high-temperature pyrolysis technology that processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to generate renewable natural gas or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon. This biocarbon serves as a carbon-neutral replacement for metallurgical coal in steelmaking, aligning with the global green energy transition.

Average Trading Volume: 55,509

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$29.66M

