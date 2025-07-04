Change Financial Ltd Announces Cessation of 700,000 Share Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Change Financial Ltd ( (AU:CCA) ) just unveiled an update.

Change Financial Ltd has announced the cessation of 700,000 share rights due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, as it reflects a change in the company’s securities status.

More about Change Financial Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 304,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$48.08M

Find detailed analytics on CCA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue