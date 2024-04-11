Champion Iron Advances Greener Steelmaking

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Champion Iron Ltd. has reported a record production surpassing its 15 Mtpa capacity, while facing challenges with rail operator haulage, leading to increased iron ore concentrate stockpiles. The company has committed to a Direct Reduced Pellet Feed project to produce greener steel and is exploring strategic partnerships for a new 9.0M wmt per year operation. These steps align with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions in steelmaking, amidst the implementation of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

For further insights into AU:CIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.