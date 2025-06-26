Champion Alliance Passes All AGM Resolutions with Unanimous Shareholder Support

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Champion Alliance International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1629) ).

Champion Alliance International Holdings Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its annual general meeting held on June 26, 2025. The meeting saw full participation from shareholders, with no restrictions or abstentions in voting, and all directors attended either in person or electronically. The resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and granting mandates for share issuance and repurchase, reflecting strong shareholder support and stable governance.

More about Champion Alliance International Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 549,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$66.08M

See more data about 1629 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue