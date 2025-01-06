Champion Alliance Announces Change in Registrar and Office

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Champion Alliance International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1629) ) has provided an announcement.

Champion Alliance International Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer office, as well as its registered office in the Cayman Islands, effective from December 31, 2024. This administrative change is part of the company’s ongoing corporate governance and operational adjustments, potentially impacting stakeholders by streamlining its shareholder management processes.

More about Champion Alliance International Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 3.57%

Average Trading Volume: 586,222

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$79.18M

