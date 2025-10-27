Challenger Gold Secures A$30 Million to Advance Hualilan Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Challenger Exploration Limited ( (AU:CEL) ) is now available.

Challenger Gold Limited has successfully raised A$30 million through an institutional placement to fund its operations and development projects. The proceeds will be used to support the ramp-up of toll milling, additional drilling for the Hualilan project, and to prepare for its standalone development. The placement, which was well-received by investors, allows the company to accelerate its strategic initiatives and positions it for production in early 2026, enhancing its market positioning and providing a clear pathway to cash flow generation.

Challenger Gold Limited is a gold development company focused on advancing its mining projects. The company operates in the gold mining industry, with a primary focus on developing the Hualilan project and processing stockpiles at the Casposo Mill. Challenger Gold aims to generate near-term cash flow through toll-milling and is working towards a standalone development of its Hualilan project.

