CHALIECO Successfully Concludes 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions Passed

The latest announcement is out from China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:2068) ).

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 30, 2025, in Beijing. The meeting featured both on-site and network voting, with all proposed resolutions being passed by poll. Notably, China Aluminum Group and its associates, who hold a significant portion of the company’s shares, abstained from voting on certain resolutions due to material interests. The AGM was conducted in compliance with relevant legal and regulatory requirements, with participation from all company directors and representatives from Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and Jia Yuan Law Offices overseeing the voting process.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited, also known as CHALIECO, operates within the engineering and construction industry, focusing on providing comprehensive engineering services. The company is a joint stock limited entity incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and is involved in various engineering projects, primarily serving the aluminum industry.

