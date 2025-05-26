CHALIECO Announces New Board Nominee

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:2068) ).

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited announced a change in its board of directors, with Mr. Liu Changkui being nominated as a non-executive director for the company’s fifth session of the board. This change reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, potentially impacting its strategic direction and governance structure.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited, also known as CHALIECO, is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the engineering sector, focusing on providing engineering services primarily related to the aluminum industry.

YTD Price Performance: 2.24%

Average Trading Volume: 8,221,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$13.03B

