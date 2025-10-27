Chalco Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Revenue Decline in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) has provided an update.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited reported its third-quarter financial results for 2025, showing a decrease in revenue by 4.66% compared to the same period last year. However, the company experienced significant growth in profitability, with total profit increasing by 64.76% and net profit attributable to shareholders rising by 90.31%. This improvement in profitability, despite the decline in revenue, suggests enhanced operational efficiency and cost management. The increase in net cash flow from operating activities by 10.42% further indicates a strong financial position, which could positively impact the company’s market standing and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2600) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aluminum of China stock, see the HK:2600 Stock Forecast page.

More about Aluminum of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Chalco, is a leading enterprise in the non-ferrous metal industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is a major player in the global aluminum market, focusing on the exploration, mining, and processing of bauxite and the production of alumina and primary aluminum.

YTD Price Performance: 112.52%

Average Trading Volume: 56,543,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$168.9B

