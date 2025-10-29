CGN Power Co. Reports Decline in 2025 Q3 Earnings

CGN Power Co Class H ( (CGNWF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CGN Power Co Class H presented to its investors.

CGN Power Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the generation and sale of nuclear power, making it a significant player in the energy sector. In its third quarterly report for 2025, CGN Power Co., Ltd. announced a decrease in both revenue and net profit compared to the previous year, attributing the decline to market conditions affecting electricity prices and increased market-based transactions. The company’s operating revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was approximately RMB 59.723 billion, marking a 4.09% decrease from the previous year, while net profit attributable to shareholders fell by 14.14% to approximately RMB 8.576 billion. Despite these challenges, the company reported a 3.17% increase in total on-grid power generation, highlighting its operational efficiency and capacity growth. Looking ahead, CGN Power Co., Ltd. remains focused on strategic acquisitions and investments, including the acquisition of equity interests in four companies, to strengthen its market position and enhance its long-term growth prospects.

