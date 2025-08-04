CGN New Energy Adjusts EPC Contract with Hydro Electric

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1811) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. announced a Variation Agreement to its existing EPC Contract with Hydro Electric, increasing the total consideration by approximately RMB34.55 million to RMB342.03 million. This adjustment accounts for increased construction and installation fees, equipment costs, and a Covid-19 surcharge, while Hydro Electric will cover additional energy consumables costs during trial operations. The transaction does not constitute a notifiable transaction under the Listing Rules due to its percentage ratio.

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, focusing on the energy sector. It is involved in engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services, primarily through its subsidiary Wuhan Hanneng.

