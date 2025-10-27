CG Oncology’s Phase 2 Study: A New Hope for High-Risk NMIBC

CG Oncology, Inc. ((CGON)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: CG Oncology, Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2, Multi-Arm, Multi-Cohort, Open-Label Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec in Participants With High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC). This study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec in treating high-risk NMIBC, a condition with significant unmet medical needs.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec, an experimental drug administered intravesically, designed to treat high-risk NMIBC. The drug is tested across multiple cohorts and arms, with variations in administration methods.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is used, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 14, 2024, with the latest update on October 6, 2025. These dates mark the study’s progression and ongoing recruitment phase, indicating active data collection and analysis.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could influence CG Oncology’s stock performance by potentially boosting investor confidence if results are favorable. It positions the company competitively in the oncology sector, particularly in the niche of bladder cancer treatment, where innovative therapies are in demand.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

