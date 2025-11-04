CF Bankshares Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Cf Bankshares Inc ( (CFBK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cf Bankshares Inc presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CF Bankshares Inc., the parent company of CFBank, operates as a boutique commercial bank in several major metro markets, focusing on serving closely held businesses and entrepreneurs with a range of financial services. The company recently released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a net income of $2.3 million, which was impacted by a significant provision for credit losses. Despite this, the company saw a 33% increase in pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue compared to the previous year.

Key financial metrics from the report include a return on average equity of 5.20% and a return on average assets of 0.45%. The net interest margin improved by 35 basis points year-over-year, while the cost of funds declined by 58 basis points. The company’s efficiency ratio also improved, and credit quality metrics showed a decline in nonaccrual loans and delinquencies. CFBank’s capital position remains strong, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.19% and a total capital ratio of 14.88%.

The company reported new commercial loan production totaling $155 million year-to-date, offsetting significant loan payoffs. The board declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share on common stock. CEO Timothy T. O’Dell noted that the quarter’s earnings were affected by a full charge-off of a non-customer loan, but core earnings remain solid. The company anticipates a decline in loan payoffs and expects net commercial loan growth to accelerate in 2026.

Looking ahead, CF Bankshares Inc. remains optimistic about its strategic plan execution, focusing on scaling its commercial bank operations and reducing lower-rate residential mortgage loans. The leadership team is confident in maintaining strong core earnings and business growth into the next year.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue