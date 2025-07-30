Cerro de Pasco Resources Reports Strong Fiscal Year-End Results and Strategic Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc ( (TSE:CDPR) ).

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. reported a significant financial turnaround for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a net income of $24.6 million, reversing a previous net loss. This improvement is attributed to the strategic sale of non-core assets, including the Santander mine, which eliminated over $70 million in liabilities and allowed the company to focus on advancing the Quiulacocha Tailings Project. The strengthened financial position, supported by private placements and warrant exercises, positions the company well for future development milestones, including a Preliminary Feasibility Study for the Quiulacocha project.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CDPR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CDPR is a Underperform.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. faces significant financial challenges with negative profitability and high leverage, substantially impacting its overall stock score. While the stock’s valuation appears attractive with a low P/E ratio, the company’s financial instability poses a high risk. Technical indicators do not currently show strong momentum, contributing to a cautious outlook.

More about Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is focused on the development of its principal 100% owned asset, the El Metalurgista mining concession in central Peru. The company specializes in reprocessing and environmental remediation of historic mining waste, unlocking value from silver-rich mineral tailings and stockpiles. This strategy supports sustainable development and positions the company as a leader in managing one of the world’s largest above-ground metal resources.

Average Trading Volume: 855,769

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$251.4M

