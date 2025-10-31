CERES INC. Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Results and Increases Dividend Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CERES INC. ( (JP:3696) ) has provided an update.

CERES INC. reported a strong financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a notable increase in net sales and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced an increase in its year-end dividend forecast, reflecting its robust financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

More about CERES INC.

CERES INC. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the financial sector. It focuses on providing financial services and products, with a significant emphasis on market growth and expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 414,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.98B

