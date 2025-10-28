Century Sunshine Faces Legal Actions and Asset Auction Amid Financial Struggles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0509) ) has issued an update.

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited is facing legal challenges due to cross-defaults and payment defaults, which have led to creditor actions in mainland China. The Luozhuang Court is set to auction 64 trademarks owned by its Shandong subsidiaries to repay debts, with a reserve price of approximately RMB42,925,000. The company is actively seeking solutions to improve liquidity, including disposing of non-core assets. Trading of the company’s shares remains suspended until compliance with resumption guidance is achieved.

Century Sunshine Group Holdings Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and sale of fertilizers and related products. The company is involved in various market segments, including the management of trademarks and assets related to its subsidiaries.

