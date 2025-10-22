Century Ginwa Faces Litigation with Minimal Operational Impact

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited ( (HK:0162) ) has shared an update.

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited announced a litigation case involving a civil appeal filed by a Project Company with Xi’an Intermediate People’s Court. The appeal seeks to remit the case for retrial or dismiss all claims of the Purchaser, who plans to defend the application. The company assures that the litigation will not significantly impact its ongoing operations or financial position, and any liquidated damages will be used as additional working capital.

More about Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited

Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on managing and developing retail operations. The company is involved in various projects and has a market presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 367,719

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$55.19M

