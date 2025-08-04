Century Entertainment Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0959) ) has issued an update.

Century Entertainment International Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles each member will play within the company’s committees. The board comprises executive directors and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Tang Ho Ka serving as Chairman and CEO. The announcement outlines the structure of four key committees: Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Compliance, highlighting the leadership roles and membership of each director. This organizational update is crucial for stakeholders as it clarifies the governance framework and decision-making hierarchy within the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

