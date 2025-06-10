Century City International Holdings Passes All AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Century City International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0355) ) is now available.

Century City International Holdings Limited announced that all ordinary resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting on June 10, 2025, were passed by shareholders through a poll. The resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of general mandates for share transactions. The successful passing of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company to continue its strategic initiatives and governance practices.

More about Century City International Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 20,861,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$204.1M

