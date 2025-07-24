Century Aluminum Completes $400 Million Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Century Aluminum ( (CENX) ).

On July 22, 2025, Century Aluminum Company completed its offering of $400 million in 6.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2032. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, repay borrowings, and cover related expenses, impacting the company’s financial structure and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (CENX) stock is a Buy with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Century Aluminum stock, see the CENX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CENX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CENX is a Outperform.

Century Aluminum’s overall score reflects strong earnings call results and positive technical indicators, showing potential momentum. However, financial performance is tempered by leverage and cash flow challenges, and valuation remains moderate. The significant earnings improvements and guidance provide optimism, but high leverage and cash conversion inefficiencies warrant caution.

To see Spark’s full report on CENX stock, click here.

More about Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. It is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States and operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands, and Jamaica.

Average Trading Volume: 1,585,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.13B

See more data about CENX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue