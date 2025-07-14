Centurion Corporation Advances REIT Listing Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centurion Corporation Limited ( (SG:OU8) ) just unveiled an update.

Centurion Corporation Limited has announced its entry into letter agreements related to the proposed listing of Centurion Accommodation REIT on the Singapore Exchange. The REIT will focus on investing in income-producing real estate assets for worker and student accommodation globally. This strategic move is expected to enhance Centurion’s market positioning in the accommodation sector by expanding its portfolio and attracting investment.

More about Centurion Corporation Limited

Centurion Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, primarily focused on providing accommodation solutions. Its main products and services include purpose-built worker accommodation (PBWA) and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), with a market focus on global accommodation assets, excluding Malaysia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,691,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.48B

