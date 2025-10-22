Centrica Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Centrica ( (GB:CNA) ).

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 1,972,764 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 173.1743 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, executed through J.P. Morgan Securities, is part of the second tranche of the program initiated on 22 September 2025. The buyback aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and demonstrating the company’s confidence in its financial health. This strategic financial maneuver could positively impact shareholder value and market perception.

Spark’s Take on GB:CNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CNA is a Neutral.

Centrica’s overall stock score reflects a mix of improved financial performance and weak technical and valuation metrics. The company’s financial health shows signs of recovery, but historical volatility and current bearish technical indicators weigh heavily on the score. The negative P/E ratio further impacts the valuation outlook.

More about Centrica

Centrica plc is a leading energy and services company primarily engaged in the supply of electricity and gas to consumers and businesses. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing energy solutions and services across the UK and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 20,350,835

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.96B

