Centrex Limited Faces Operational Halt Amid Funding Challenges

Centrex Limited, currently under administration, has been unable to secure necessary funding to continue regular operations. Consequently, the company has placed its Ardmore Phosphate Project into care and maintenance, leading to job redundancies, while seeking urgent sale or recapitalization options.

YTD Price Performance: 40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,130,899

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.75M

