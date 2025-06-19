Central Wealth Group Successfully Passes All AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0139) ) has provided an update.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting held on June 19, 2025, were successfully passed by poll. The resolutions included re-election of directors, authorization for the board to appoint additional directors and fix remuneration, re-appointment of auditors, and granting mandates for share buyback and issuance. This successful passage of resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic governance and operational flexibility.

More about Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 467,309,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$532.4M

