Central Wealth Group Rebrands to Smart Fish Wealthlink Holdings

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0139) ) has shared an announcement.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited has announced the successful passing of a special resolution at its Special General Meeting (SGM) held on June 19, 2025. The resolution, which received overwhelming support with 99.99% of votes in favor, approves the change of the company’s English name to ‘Smart Fish Wealthlink Holdings Limited’ and its Chinese name accordingly. This name change signifies a strategic rebranding effort that may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder perception.

More about Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 467,309,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$532.4M

