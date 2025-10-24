Central Puerto S.A. Adjusts Share Repurchase Price

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Central Puerto SA ( (CEPU) ) has shared an update.

On October 23, 2025, Central Puerto S.A. announced a modification to the purchase price under its share repurchase program. The new maximum purchase price is set at US$ 11 per American Depositary Receipt on the NYSE and AR$ 1,750 per common share on Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos. This adjustment reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could influence investor perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (CEPU) stock is a Buy with a $10.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Central Puerto SA stock, see the CEPU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CEPU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CEPU is a Outperform.

Central Puerto SA’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by bearish technical indicators and challenges highlighted in the earnings call. The company’s strategic project progress and solid financial position are positive, but declining EBITDA and generation volumes are concerns.

More about Central Puerto SA

Central Puerto S.A. is a leading energy company based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It primarily focuses on the generation of electricity and operates within the energy sector, providing power to various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 386,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.47B

