Central Petroleum Offers Fee-Free Share Sales

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has launched a Sale Facility allowing shareholders with small parcels of shares valued under A$500 to sell their holdings without incurring brokerage or handling fees. Shareholders who take no action by 5:00 PM Brisbane time on June 5, 2024, will automatically have their shares sold. The initiative aims to reduce administrative costs for the company and facilitate an economical selling process for shareholders with minimal holdings.

For further insights into AU:CTP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.