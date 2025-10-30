Central Pacific Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Central Pacific Financial ( (CPF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Central Pacific Financial presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Central Pacific Financial Corp., a Hawaii-based bank holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank, offering a range of financial services across 27 branches in Hawaii. In its third quarter of 2025, Central Pacific Financial reported a net income of $18.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, marking a slight increase from the previous quarter. Adjusted net income, excluding certain expenses, was $19.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. The company also noted a return on average assets of 1.01% and a return on average equity of 12.89%. Key financial highlights include a net interest margin increase to 3.49% and growth in both loans and deposits, with total loans reaching $5.37 billion and total deposits at $6.58 billion. The company repurchased shares worth $2.3 million during the quarter and announced a strategic partnership with The Kyoto Shinkin Bank to expand its presence in Japan. Looking ahead, Central Pacific Financial plans to redeem $55 million in subordinated notes and increase its quarterly cash dividend to $0.28 per share, reflecting its robust financial position and commitment to shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue