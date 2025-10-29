Central Pacific Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Central Pacific Financial ( (CPF) ) is now available.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a net income of $18.6 million, reflecting growth in loans and deposits. The company announced plans to redeem subordinated notes and increase its quarterly cash dividend, highlighting its solid earnings and capital position. Additionally, the partnership with Kyoto Shinkin Bank aims to strengthen business ties between Hawaii and Japan, demonstrating the company’s commitment to expanding its international presence.

Spark’s Take on CPF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CPF is a Outperform.

Central Pacific Financial’s overall score reflects solid financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including recognition as the Best Bank in Hawaii and improved efficiency ratios. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and challenges such as a slight decline in the loan portfolio and increased net charge-offs temper the outlook.

More about Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is the parent company of Central Pacific Bank, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing banking services and has recently expanded its international reach by partnering with The Kyoto Shinkin Bank to enhance its presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 150,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $816.7M

