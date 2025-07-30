Central Development Holdings Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Central Development Holdings Limited ( (HK:0475) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Central Development Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on September 11, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the re-election of directors, authorization of directors’ remuneration, and the appointment of a new auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval to issue and allot additional shares, which could impact its market operations and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 16,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$255.5M

