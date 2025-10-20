Central China Securities Proposes New Independent Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1375) ) has shared an update.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. has proposed the appointment of Mr. Wang Hui as an independent non-executive director, pending approval at the upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting. Mr. Wang Hui, who has extensive experience in finance and investment management, will receive a fixed allowance and additional compensation if he serves as chairman of a special committee. This appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its board with experienced professionals, potentially enhancing its strategic direction and governance.

Central China Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in Henan Province, China, in 2002. It operates in the financial services industry, providing securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management services, with a market focus in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 71,944,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.82B

